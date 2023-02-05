Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19

5 February 2023, 13:35
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Currently over 1,500 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Of 1,571, 121 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities, while 1,450 are at home care.

Seven COVID-19 patients are reportedly in serious condition.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 27 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


