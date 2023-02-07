Go to the main site
    Over 1.500 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since early 2023

    7 February 2023, 15:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,539 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of February 1, 2023. Since 1991, the total number of repatriates who returned to Kazakshtan has made 1,108,500, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

    More than half of the repatriates came from Uzbekistan – 50%. 16.3% arrived from China, 15.9% - from Russia, 8.4% - from Turkmenistan, 4.5% - from Mongolia and 4.9% - from other countries.

    The majority of incomers settled in Almaty region (27%), Mangistau region (16.6%), Turkistan region (7.1%), Zhambyl region (3.6%), as well as in Astana (10.5%), Almaty (7.6%) and Shymkent (6.5%) cities.

    69.1% of the repatriates are of employable age, 22.7% are under 16, and 8.2% are pensioners.

