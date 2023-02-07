Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Fellow nationals

Over 1.500 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since early 2023

7 February 2023, 15:32
Over 1.500 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since early 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,539 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of February 1, 2023. Since 1991, the total number of repatriates who returned to Kazakshtan has made 1,108,500, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

More than half of the repatriates came from Uzbekistan – 50%. 16.3% arrived from China, 15.9% - from Russia, 8.4% - from Turkmenistan, 4.5% - from Mongolia and 4.9% - from other countries.

The majority of incomers settled in Almaty region (27%), Mangistau region (16.6%), Turkistan region (7.1%), Zhambyl region (3.6%), as well as in Astana (10.5%), Almaty (7.6%) and Shymkent (6.5%) cities.

69.1% of the repatriates are of employable age, 22.7% are under 16, and 8.2% are pensioners.

Photo: gov.kz


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News