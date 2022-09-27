Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
Over 1,410 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus and pneumonia
27 September 2022, 09:19

Over 1,410 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus and pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,413 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 1,292 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 121 patients have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia. 130 patients are in hospitals, and 1,283 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.


Related news
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Read also
Kazakhstan records 49 new COVID-19 cases
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive