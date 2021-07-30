Go to the main site
    Over 1,400 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    30 July 2021, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,482 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities in Atyrau region. The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases are registered at the Tengiz oilfield and the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    422 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. The press service of the regional healthcare department said in a statement that of 422 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 246 were added in Atyrau city. 46 new COVID-19 cases were detected at the Tengiz oilfield. 58 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Zhylyoisk district.

    Of 422, 341 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection and 81 have no symptoms at all.

    In the past day 224 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

    4,191 COVID-19 patients are receiving outpatient treatment and over 1,400 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities.

    Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection.


