Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 1,300-year-old gravestone found in north China

    21 June 2023, 20:38

    SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM - A gravestone dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been found in Daming County, north China's Hebei Province, during a recent cultural heritage survey, Xinhua reports.

    The gravestone, which is 1,329 years old, stands 46 cm long, 46 cm wide and 9.5 cm thick. According to the 280-word inscription on the stone, its owner was an official at the time.

    Wang Jianping, deputy director of the county's cultural relic protection center, said the gravestone is well preserved and the epigraph is clear, providing a reference point for the study of the local political and economic development in the Tang Dynasty.

    It also provides important evidence to assist research on reforms in the local administrative divisions, Wang added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Shanghai records rare high temperature amid rainy season
    Qing Dynasty imperial edict found in north China
    China’s development zones attract over 30,000 foreign companies
    China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events