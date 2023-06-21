Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 1,300-year-old gravestone found in north China

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2023, 20:38
Over 1,300-year-old gravestone found in north China Photo: Xinhua

SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM - A gravestone dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been found in Daming County, north China's Hebei Province, during a recent cultural heritage survey, Xinhua reports.

The gravestone, which is 1,329 years old, stands 46 cm long, 46 cm wide and 9.5 cm thick. According to the 280-word inscription on the stone, its owner was an official at the time.

Wang Jianping, deputy director of the county's cultural relic protection center, said the gravestone is well preserved and the epigraph is clear, providing a reference point for the study of the local political and economic development in the Tang Dynasty.

It also provides important evidence to assist research on reforms in the local administrative divisions, Wang added.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023