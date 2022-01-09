Go to the main site
    Over 1,300 law enforcers, military personnel injured in mass riots in Almaty

    9 January 2022, 10:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,300 law-enforcement agents and military personnel were injured as a result of mass riots in Almaty city, Kazinform cites Khabar 24 TV channel.

    According to Khabar 24 TV channel, some 20,000 armed and well organized people arrived on 5 January in Almaty city simultaneously. Over 1,300 law-enforcement agents and personnel of the National Guard, the Ministry of Defense and special agencies were injured as a result of mass riots.

    Earlier it was reported that 5,135 people had been detained in Kazakhstan.

    Acting Minister Turgumbayev revealed that investigations had been launched into looting, vandalism, manslaughter and armed assaults following the mass riots countrywide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
