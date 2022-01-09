Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Over 1,300 law enforcers, military personnel injured in mass riots in Almaty

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 10:37
Over 1,300 law enforcers, military personnel injured in mass riots in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,300 law-enforcement agents and military personnel were injured as a result of mass riots in Almaty city, Kazinform cites Khabar 24 TV channel.

According to Khabar 24 TV channel, some 20,000 armed and well organized people arrived on 5 January in Almaty city simultaneously. Over 1,300 law-enforcement agents and personnel of the National Guard, the Ministry of Defense and special agencies were injured as a result of mass riots.

Earlier it was reported that 5,135 people had been detained in Kazakhstan.

Acting Minister Turgumbayev revealed that investigations had been launched into looting, vandalism, manslaughter and armed assaults following the mass riots countrywide.


Almaty   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital