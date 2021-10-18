Over 1,300 Almaty citizens treated for COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has logged 318 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 286 symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 16 and admitted 67 people. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,368 Almaty citizens, 28 of whom are kids. 122 people are in intensive care units, 21 are connected to lung ventilation, 66 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 26 on high flow devices in the city.

2,971 citizens of Almaty, 2,853 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 118 are with no symptoms, are at home under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 572 and both to 798 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 978,588 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 900,519 citizens of Almaty are fully vaccinated.

A total of 119,755 60-year-olds have so far been vaccinated in the city.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.