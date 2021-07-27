Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1.3 thou receive treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2021, 08:16
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 66 patients with severe COVID-19 are being treated at the hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office, those under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals number 1,307 in the region. The hospitals’ occupancy stands at 49.6%. 66 patients are in intensive care units, 10 of whom are on life support. The ICU occupancy is estimated at 58.4%.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

As earlier reported the region toughened the quarantine curbs as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


