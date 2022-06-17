Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,3 mln Kazakhstanis got fully vaccinated with Pfizer

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 June 2022, 09:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced updated data on the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 17, 2022, 9,517,563 people got their 1st Covid-19 shot, and 9,296,347 got the second dose of the vaccines.

1,211,467 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,103,584 received their second Pfizer shot.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 863,860, pregnant women – 40,937, and breastfeeding women – 144,453.

824,815 teenagers, 37,076 pregnant women and 134,308 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about 179 Kazakhstanis still getting treatment for the COVID-19.


