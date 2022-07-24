Go to the main site
    • Over 1,3 mln Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 since the start of pandemic

    24 July 2022 12:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 971 Kazakhstanis beat the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city alone recorded 590 patients who recovered from COVID-19. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is ranked second with 293 COVID-19 recoveries.

    49, 29 and 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged after successful treatment in Karaganda, Almaty and Turkistan regions, accordingly.

    In total 1,300,003 have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 2,649 Kazakhstanis had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Related news
