Over 1,200 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,256 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were logged in Almaty city – 270. Akmola region reported the second highest number of people who beat COVID-19 – 180. North Kazakhstan region rounds out the top 3 with 138 COVID-19 recoveries.

133 people made full recovery from COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 132 in Almaty region, 122 in Kostanay region, 114 in Nur-Sultan city, 54 in Karaganda region, 35 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Zhambyl region, 20 in Turkestan region, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 8 in Atyrau region, 8 in Mangistau region, 5 in Shymkent city, and 5 in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, since the start of the pandemic 1,265,248 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.