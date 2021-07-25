Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Over 1.2 voters to cast votes in direct elections of rural akims

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 12:00
Over 1.2 voters to cast votes in direct elections of rural akims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,209,817 voters are expected to cast their votes at the first-ever direct elections of rural akims which kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The elections of rural akims are underway at 1,847 polling stations in 14 regions of Kazakhstan.

The direct elections of rural akims started across Kazakhstan at 7:00 am Nur-Sultan time today.

Akims of 730 rural settlements will be elected directly within the framework of the ongoing elections. 2,297 candidates have been registered at 730 election districts, according to the data of the regional election commissions.

Of 2,297, 1,419 are self-nominated candidates, while 878 candidates have been nominated by six political parties registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Of 2,297, 1,839 are male candidates and 458 are female candidates.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan» on May 25, 2021.


Elections   Regions   Elections in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022