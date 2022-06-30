Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 1.2 mln get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    30 June 2022, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus vaccination rates countrywide, Kazinform reports referring to the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    As of June 29, some 9,524,362 people received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 9,307,360 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    1,221,545 were administered the Pfizer vaccine 1st shot, while 1,145,313 received both. Of which 866,749 teens, 41,162 pregnant women and 144,818 nursing moms were given the 1st shot, while 838,275 teens, 38,193 expectant moms and 137,601 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.

    As earlier reported, 137 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran