Over 1.2 mln get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus vaccination rates countrywide, Kazinform reports referring to the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

As of June 29, some 9,524,362 people received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 9,307,360 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

1,221,545 were administered the Pfizer vaccine 1st shot, while 1,145,313 received both. Of which 866,749 teens, 41,162 pregnant women and 144,818 nursing moms were given the 1st shot, while 838,275 teens, 38,193 expectant moms and 137,601 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.

As earlier reported, 137 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.