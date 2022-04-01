Go to the main site
    Over 1,150,000 fully vaccinated against  COVID-19 in Almaty

    1 April 2022, 14:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Over 1,150,000 people got the COVID-19 vaccine 2nd jab in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    Between last February 1 and March 31, 2022, some 1,158,385 people were given the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Almaty, while 1,126,941 fully completed the vaccination cycle. As of today, 63,280 people were given the Pfizer vaccine, the healthcare department reports.

    7 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the city on March 31. 4 patients were discharged, while 2 were admitted. As a result, 34 people, including 3 kids, are staying in the hospitals. 4 of them in the ICU.

    59 patients are monitored by the mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 52 pf them mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
