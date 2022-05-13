Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 1,100 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    13 May 2022, 10:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,102 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan as of 13 May, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    66 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities, while there are also 1,036 at-home care COVID-19 patients in the country.

    In addition, 11 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one more patient is on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier Kazinform reports that Kazakhstan had registered 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran