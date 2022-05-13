Over 1,100 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,102 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan as of 13 May, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

66 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities, while there are also 1,036 at-home care COVID-19 patients in the country.

In addition, 11 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one more patient is on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier Kazinform reports that Kazakhstan had registered 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.