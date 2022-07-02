Go to the main site
    Over 1,1 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

    2 July 2022, 15:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 1, a total of 1,223,297 people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    The second dose of Pfizer was administered to 1,151,690 people across the country.

    Of 1,223,297, 867,069 teenagers, 41,213 pregnant women and 144,851 nursing mothers, were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. 840,619 teens, 38,371 expectant mothers and 138,086 nursing mothers were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 187 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. 48 people fully recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.


