Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 1,1 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2022, 15:37
Over 1,1 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 1, a total of 1,223,297 people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The second dose of Pfizer was administered to 1,151,690 people across the country.

Of 1,223,297, 867,069 teenagers, 41,213 pregnant women and 144,851 nursing mothers, were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. 840,619 teens, 38,371 expectant mothers and 138,086 nursing mothers were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 187 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. 48 people fully recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam