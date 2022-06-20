Over 1,1 fully immunized with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of June 19, a total of 9,519,079 people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The second dose of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 9,298,376 people.

1,213,777 people, including 864,675 teenagers, 41,003 pregnant women and 144,539 nursing mothers, were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. 1,113,088 people, including 827,787 teens, 37,333 expectant mothers and 135,116 nursing mothers, were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Ten people fully recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.



