Over 1,074 Almaty citizens treated for COVID-19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has logged 222 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 207 symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 73 and admitted 101 people. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,074 Almaty citizens, 30 of whom are kids. 104 people are in intensive care units, 29 are connected to lung ventilation, 44 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 29 on high flow devices in the city.

2,248 citizens of Almaty, 2,160 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 88 are with no symptoms, are at home under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 1,305 and both to 1,906 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 992,959 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 924,067 citizens of Almaty are fully vaccinated. A total of 120,464 60-year-olds have so far been vaccinated in the city.

There are 137 COVID-19 vaccination sites at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities, and markets and trading and entertaining centers in Almaty.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.