Over 1,03 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today over 1,03 million people in Kazakhstan have been fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,153,843 people, including 849,504 teenagers aged 12-18, 39,666 pregnant women and 141,008 nursing mothers. The second dose was given to 1,031,304 people, including 800,389 teens, 35,614 expectant mothers and 129,867 nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that a total of 9,276,419 Kazakhstanis got vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

In addition, eight people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day, while six more were discharged from COVID-19 treatment after making recovery.