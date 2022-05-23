Over 1,01 million Kazakhstanis fully immunized with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,01 million people in Kazakhstan have been fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

1,137,725 people in Kazakhstan got vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 845,138 teenagers, 39,370 pregnant women and 140,120 nursing mothers.

The second dose was administered to 1,016,128 people in Kazakhstan, including 793,924 teenagers, 35,221 expectant mothers and 128,691 nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented six new cases of the coronavirus infection. In addition, five people fully recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.



