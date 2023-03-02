Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Over 1,000 to get nonrefundable grants worth KZT 1.4 bln in Zhambyl rgn

2 March 2023, 18:32
Over 1,000 to get nonrefundable grants worth KZT 1.4 bln in Zhambyl rgn Photo: press service of the akim of Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhgitov held a meeting on the development of employment and social maintenance measures and long-range plans, Kazinform reports.

«The region plans to employ some 54,000 people this year as part of the national entrepreneurship development plan,» head of the regional employment coordination and social programs department Yerkin Kelesov said. 13.7 billion tenge will be channeled to have the project developed.

Since the beginning of 2023, some 5,782 found jobs which is 10.7% of the plan.

photo

He added the new regional employment roadmap targets to help 67,968 obtain employment. Since a nonrefundable grant is one of the most efficient employment measures, 1,054 people from socially vulnerable groups will get nonrefundable grants worth 1.4 billion tenge this year. Besides, 347 people will receive small loans up to 1.7 billion tenge from the republican budget.

Following the meeting the governor assigned to finish the development of the digital family card by March 22 highlighting its importance in the settlement of social issues.

photo

photo

photo


Related news
Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025
Теги:
Read also
Almaty region creates G4 City special economic zone
Senate adopts law on 2023 national budget review
Kazakh Government confirms budgetary framework
Who Kazakhstan trades with most and how?
Household spending dropped sharply in 4th quarter in Italy
Kazakhstan set to employ 1 mln rural youth by 2029
Kazakh Government backs draft youth policy concept
National Fund assets reduced to USD 57.4 bln
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News