    Over 1,000 teenagers get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    29 December 2021, 08:23

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 1 thousand teenagers have been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, in total, 2,472 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region. Of these, 131 are pregnant women, 1,276 – nursing mothers, and 1,065 teenagers at the age of 12-18, the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said in a statement.

    The vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get Pfizer vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

    Earlier the occupancy rates of infectious diseases beds and ICU beds were revealed in Atyrau region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

