Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 1,000 people evacuated in Russia’s flood-hit Irkutsk region

    29 July 2019, 16:51

    IRKUTSK. KAZINFORM Rescue workers evacuated more than 1,000 people in Russia’s Irkutsk region amid a new flood wave, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Monday, TASS reports.

    «A total of 1,076 people have been evacuated,including 615 children. As many as 41 people, including eight kids, arecurrently staying in temporary accommodation facilities,» the statementreads.

    According to the regional Department of Meteorology and EnvironmentalMonitoring, heavy rains are expected in the south of the region, where riverswill continue to rise.

    The flood hit the Irkutsk region in late June, affecting nearly 10,900homes with a population of 42,700 people, and 11,000 household plots, as wellas 86 social facilities, 49 segments of motor ways. According to recent data,the flood killed 25 people, while seven are still missing. The city of Tulunsuffered the most damage.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Russia
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published