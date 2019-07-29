Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,000 people evacuated in Russia’s flood-hit Irkutsk region

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 July 2019, 16:51
IRKUTSK. KAZINFORM Rescue workers evacuated more than 1,000 people in Russia’s Irkutsk region amid a new flood wave, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Monday, TASS reports.

«A total of 1,076 people have been evacuated, including 615 children. As many as 41 people, including eight kids, are currently staying in temporary accommodation facilities,» the statement reads.

According to the regional Department of Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring, heavy rains are expected in the south of the region, where rivers will continue to rise.

The flood hit the Irkutsk region in late June, affecting nearly 10,900 homes with a population of 42,700 people, and 11,000 household plots, as well as 86 social facilities, 49 segments of motor ways. According to recent data, the flood killed 25 people, while seven are still missing. The city of Tulun suffered the most damage.

Russia   
News
