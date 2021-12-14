Over 1,000 new fish farms to be created in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Akhmetzhan Pirimkulov spoke of the development of fish farming in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Fish farming is a growth point in the development of the fishing industry. So, the program aims at increasing the amount of farmed fish to 270 thousand tons per year by 2030. In this regard, over 1 thousand new fish farms are to be created. According to operative information, since the beginning of the year almost 12 thousand tons of commodity fish have been farmed with the plan is 12.8 thousand. The target will be fully achieved by the end of the year,» said Primkulov at a government session.

He added that fish catches rose by 3% compared with 2020.

«Favorable conditions for businesses in the fishing industry are created at the legislative level. The most important of these are expansion of the current measures of State support, elimination of excessive construction and operational requirements for fisheries,» said Primkulov.



