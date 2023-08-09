Go to the main site
    Over 1,000 measles cases reported in Almaty

    9 August 2023, 13:18

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh measles cases is on the rise in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of the city sanitary and epidemiological department Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly revealed 1,097 measles cases had been registered citywide since March 2023.

    «Of those, 966 measles cases were reported among children under 14 (88,05%),» said Alpysbaiuly, adding that most cases are recorded among non-vaccinated children.

    He stressed that no measles and rubella cases were reported in Almaty city in 2022.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

