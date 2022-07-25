Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022

    25 July 2022 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 people have been killed and over 8,000 have been injured in road accidents across Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry Zhandos Murataliyev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Up to 7 people die and some 70 get injured in car crashes in Kazakhstan daily,» Zhandos Murataliyev noted at an online press briefing.

    According to him, over 200 road accidents killing 50 people and injuring 200 more were registered in the past week alone.

    Murataliyev said the growing number of road accidents in which minors sustain injuries is quite alarming. About 2,000 children sustained various injuries in car crashes countrywide since early 2022. Of 2,000, 90 became victims of those accidents.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Road accidents #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry