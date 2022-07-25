Qazaq TV
Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022
25 July 2022 13:15

Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 people have been killed and over 8,000 have been injured in road accidents across Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry Zhandos Murataliyev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Up to 7 people die and some 70 get injured in car crashes in Kazakhstan daily,» Zhandos Murataliyev noted at an online press briefing.

According to him, over 200 road accidents killing 50 people and injuring 200 more were registered in the past week alone.

Murataliyev said the growing number of road accidents in which minors sustain injuries is quite alarming. About 2,000 children sustained various injuries in car crashes countrywide since early 2022. Of 2,000, 90 became victims of those accidents.


