Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus, COVID pneumonia

28 November 2022, 09:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,007 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia today, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

858 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. 149 more were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

131 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 876 are at home care.

The condition of six COVID patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

Meanwhile, 84 people have tested positive for the coronavirus countrywide in the past 84 hours.
