Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 17:14
Over 1,000 Kazakhstani tourists cannot get home from Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 tourists from Kazakhstan are not able to get back home from Turkey, Kazinform correspondent cites Khabar 24 TV channel.

According to the TV channel, our diplomats formed a headquarters to render legal and information support for stuck Kazakh travelers. They are staying at the office of the Kazakh-Turkish foundation.

Compatriots who reside in Istanbul render as much assistance as possible.

Earlier it was reported that over 170 Kazakhstanis also stuck in transit zone of the airports across Russia.


Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey   2022 state of emergency  
