    Over 1,000 Kazakhstani freight cars stranded in Ukraine

    5 March 2022, 16:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 5 March, 1,007 Kazakhstani freight cars are stranded in the territory of Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    680 freight cars loaded with various types of cargo were stuck en route to Ukraine. Of those, 371 freight cars have been diverted to other directions.

    Hotlines at the ministry, KazakhstanTemirZholy company and sea ports of Kazakhstan has been launched.

    Please contact hotline of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan at +7 (7172) 98-35-35, 98-35-33 or via WhatsApp at + 7 708 088 0 800.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

