Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Over 1,000 Kazakhstani freight cars stranded in Ukraine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 March 2022, 16:58
Over 1,000 Kazakhstani freight cars stranded in Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 5 March, 1,007 Kazakhstani freight cars are stranded in the territory of Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

680 freight cars loaded with various types of cargo were stuck en route to Ukraine. Of those, 371 freight cars have been diverted to other directions.

Hotlines at the ministry, KazakhstanTemirZholy company and sea ports of Kazakhstan has been launched.

Please contact hotline of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan at +7 (7172) 98-35-35, 98-35-33 or via WhatsApp at + 7 708 088 0 800.


Government of Kazakhstan   Ukraine    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events