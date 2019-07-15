Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,000 houses restored in Arys

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2019, 19:44
ARYS. KAZINFORM – 1,047 houses have been restored in the town of Arys so far. Reconstruction works are underway at 4,225 buildings there, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Almost 6,000 builders are working around the clock to complete the reconstruction works on time. According to reports, some 194 construction companies are busy restoring the town.

1,617 builders are involved in the reconstruction of 62 public facilities.

Reconstruction of all damaged houses and facilities is to be completed by August 1, 2019 in line with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Earlier Kazinform reported that many houses and buildings in the town were damaged as a result of the explosion at the military depot in early June. Three people were killed as a result of the blast.

Arys explosion  
