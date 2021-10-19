Over 1,000 healthcare facilities to be constructed in Kazakhstan’s rural areas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 healthcare facilities are to be constructed as part of the ‘Auyl – El besigi’ project, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the session of the Government, Prime Minister Mamin confirmed over 1,100 healthcare facilities are to be built in rural areas of Kazakhstan until 2025.

In his words, 100% water supply will be provided in rural areas within the framework of the project. 10,000 km of rural roads, 1,700 sport facilities, 5,000 rural schools, and 1,500 cultural facilities are to be either constructed or renovated in rural areas of the country until 2025.

Moreover, 500,000 workplaces are expected to be created in rural areas of Kazakhstan as part of the project.

Askar Mamin also added that the project will significantly improve the quality of life in rural areas and give a new impulse to its development.



