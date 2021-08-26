Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 1,000 get 1st jab of coronavirus vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2021, 15:27
Over 1,000 get 1st jab of coronavirus vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan recorded a decrease in new daily COVID-19 cases in the past 3 days, Kazinform reports.

110 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the lowest for the past month, sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. The most cases were confirmed in Petropavlovsk up to 56 fresh cases.

103 out of 100 had symptoms of coronavirus.

1,400 PCR tests were conducted in the region for the past 24 hours.

21,766 cases were confirmed in the region so far.

954 people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 1,908 the 2nd in the past 24 hours.

As of August 26 some 220,769 locals were given the 1st shot of the vaccine, while were fully vaccinated.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media