Over 1,000 get 1st jab of coronavirus vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan recorded a decrease in new daily COVID-19 cases in the past 3 days, Kazinform reports.

110 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the lowest for the past month, sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. The most cases were confirmed in Petropavlovsk up to 56 fresh cases.

103 out of 100 had symptoms of coronavirus.

1,400 PCR tests were conducted in the region for the past 24 hours.

21,766 cases were confirmed in the region so far.

954 people were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 1,908 the 2nd in the past 24 hours.

As of August 26 some 220,769 locals were given the 1st shot of the vaccine, while were fully vaccinated.