Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients treated at infectious facilities in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2021, 15:11
Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients treated at infectious facilities in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 340 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty city in the past day. Of 340, 293 COVID-19 patients had symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city public health department said in a statement that 111 people have been released from hospitals after making full recoveries from COVID-19. 186 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

1,194 COVID-19 patients are staying at the local infectious facilities, while 14 patients are on life support.

Recall that in the past day Kazakhstan has added 2,800 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 340 fresh infections in Almaty city.

548,265 people have so far been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the city. 14,066 people have been vaccinated in the past day alone. 88,368 of those vaccinated are aged 60 or more.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital