Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Atyrau region

    29 December 2020, 19:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,008 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional healthcare department.

    In the past 24 hours, Atyrau region has registered 124 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 124, 29 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Atyrau city. 86 new daily infections have been recorded at the Tengiz oilfield. 3 new COVDI-19 cases have been added in Zhylyoisk district, 2 – in Kyzylkoginsk, 2 – in Makatsk, and 2 - in Kurmangazinsk districts.

    Currently, 117 patients are staying at the regional infectious facility, 31 patients are at the district infectious facilities and 574 people are receiving treatment at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oil field.

    103 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports