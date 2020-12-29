Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 December 2020, 19:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,008 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional healthcare department.

In the past 24 hours, Atyrau region has registered 124 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 124, 29 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Atyrau city. 86 new daily infections have been recorded at the Tengiz oilfield. 3 new COVDI-19 cases have been added in Zhylyoisk district, 2 – in Kyzylkoginsk, 2 – in Makatsk, and 2 - in Kurmangazinsk districts.

Currently, 117 patients are staying at the regional infectious facility, 31 patients are at the district infectious facilities and 574 people are receiving treatment at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oil field.

103 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.


