Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan

    24 May 2022, 13:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov. The latter reported on the anti-corruption measures taken countrywide, the Akorda press service reports.

    He stated that for the past five months over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan. Over 600 officials were convicted of corruption charges.

    Bektenov also reported on the President’s task to ensure compensation for damage inflicted on the state. Since the beginning of the year over KZT 220 bln was returned to the budget. Besides, he told about creating protection mechanisms from unlawful interference with business.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks to strengthen anti-corruption activities.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Corruption-related crimes
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed