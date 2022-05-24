Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 May 2022, 13:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov. The latter reported on the anti-corruption measures taken countrywide, the Akorda press service reports.

He stated that for the past five months over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan. Over 600 officials were convicted of corruption charges.

Bektenov also reported on the President’s task to ensure compensation for damage inflicted on the state. Since the beginning of the year over KZT 220 bln was returned to the budget. Besides, he told about creating protection mechanisms from unlawful interference with business.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks to strengthen anti-corruption activities.


President of Kazakhstan    Corruption-related crimes  
