Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 1,000 coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week

    1 August 2022 12:38

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 1,091 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyrgyzstan last week, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported Monday, Kabar reports.

    911 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 180 are hospitalized.

    During seven months of 2022, a total of 19 thousand 28 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan, of which 17 thousand 34 (89.5%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1 thousand 994 (10.5%) - clinically-epidemiological.

    A total of 203,776 positive cases have been revealed in the country since the start of the pandemic.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    # Kyrgyzstan #World News #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
    Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
    Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry