    Over 1,000 children remain out of education in Kyrgyzstan

    4 April 2023, 18:15

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - More than 1,000 children remain unenrolled in the educational process in Kyrgyzstan,chief specialist of the School Education Policy and Book Publishing Department of the Ministry of Education and Science Gulshan Abdyldaeva told today during a briefing in Bishkek, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    According to her data, 2,118 children did not attend school this academic year for a number of reasons.

    «Some children could not get into schools for health reasons, some for family reasons, religious or lack of documents. We carried out a lot of work together with local akimats, commissions for children, and we managed to return 1,114 children to schools,» said Abdyldaeva.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

