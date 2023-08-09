Ovations for Kazakh musicians at Austria’s biggest folklore festival

VILLACH. KAZINFORM - On the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria and with the support of the administration of the Zhambyl region, the artists of the folklore ensemble «Alatau» of the Zhambyl Regional Philharmonic, named after Kenen Azerbayev, performed at the most prominent Austrian traditional festival «Villacher Kirchtag», Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Sophisticated audiences from Austria, Italy, and Slovenia enthusiastically welcomed Kazakh composers' works, masterfully performing on national instruments such as the dombyra, kobyz, zhetygen, sazsyrnai, etc.

A special gift from the Kazakh musicians, who are celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Philharmonic this year, were the compositions of Abai as part of the forthcoming anniversary of the great Kazakh poet.

Ensemble «Alatau» took part in a series of concerts in the main square of Villach and in a parade of traditional costumes with more than 70 groups from the Alps-Adriatic region. Folklore, music and the colorful costumes of the international participants created an unforgettable and colorful spectacle.

«As a resident of Villach, I can call myself a real admirer of folklore art, so this annual festival is well preserved in my memory. The performance of the «Alatau» artists was one of the best and most professional I have ever seen. I enjoyed watching the show from beginning to end. I would like to thank all the musicians for a magical evening and wish them continued professional success,» said Christine Muttonen, former Austrian Member of Parliament and President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The traditional 78th Villacher Kirchtag, held from 30 July to 6 August, attracted more than 300,000 visitors this year.