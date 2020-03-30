Outpatient Clinic No2 in Nur-Sultan to operate 24/7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Municipal Outpatient Clinic No2 shifts to a 24/7 work mode, Kazinform learnt from the Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan.

According to Deputy Mayor of the city Bakhtiyar Maken, an observation division will be opened at the Outpatient Clinic No2 for the admission of patients with acute respiratory viral infections. All the patients with ARVI will be sent there for COVID-19 diagnostic procedures.

He also reminded that a package of measures was launched to contain the COVID-19 spread and support of socially vulnerable groups of population amid the coronavirus pandemic.

«The operation of the public transport in the city has been suspended from March 30 to April 5. We are conducting all-round examination of the employees and all air passengers. Police departments are working under no timeline,» he said.

Recall that 294 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country for now: 167 in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 7 in Karaganda region, 12 in Atyrau region, 9 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in the East Kazakhstan region, 7 in Almaty region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region and 2 in the West Kazakhstan region.