Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Outpatient Clinic No2 in Nur-Sultan to operate 24/7

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 March 2020, 13:46
Outpatient Clinic No2 in Nur-Sultan to operate 24/7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Municipal Outpatient Clinic No2 shifts to a 24/7 work mode, Kazinform learnt from the Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan.

According to Deputy Mayor of the city Bakhtiyar Maken, an observation division will be opened at the Outpatient Clinic No2 for the admission of patients with acute respiratory viral infections. All the patients with ARVI will be sent there for COVID-19 diagnostic procedures.

He also reminded that a package of measures was launched to contain the COVID-19 spread and support of socially vulnerable groups of population amid the coronavirus pandemic.

«The operation of the public transport in the city has been suspended from March 30 to April 5. We are conducting all-round examination of the employees and all air passengers. Police departments are working under no timeline,» he said.

Recall that 294 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country for now: 167 in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 7 in Karaganda region, 12 in Atyrau region, 9 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in the East Kazakhstan region, 7 in Almaty region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region and 2 in the West Kazakhstan region.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek